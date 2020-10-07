Elections office reports 3,000 new registered voters

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Voters tend to turn out more for the presidential runs.

With thousands of new Laredoans registered to vote this year, election season is in full swing and officials want to spread the word that your vote counts.

“Don’t forget to vote. Your vote counts. Su voto es su voz. Vote.”

The countdown is on. We are less than one month away from the 2020 general election and from finding out whether Donald Trump or Joe Biden will be our next president.

Four years ago, Webb County voters favored then democratic candidate Hillary Clinton over Trump.

The number of registered voters in the county has steadily increased at least since the 2008 presidential election, but according to county and state data, only around half of registered voters showed up to the polls.

Despite this, officials expect an even higher voter turnout this November.

“Every election, depending on the intensity of the public’s interest and candidates, that dictates how many people will participate in registering new people to vote and how many people vote," said Webb County Elections Administrator Jose Salvador Tellez.

In 2016, around 58,000 Webb County residents voted. That’s compared to less than 50,000 in 2012.

In the non-presidential election years, significantly less people have voted in the county, around 27,000 in 2014.

“This year, we anticipate we’re going to surpass that threshold as far as how many people come out to vote.”

But Tellez says the number of registered voters is not necessarily an indication of how many will actually vote.

According to a KGNS poll on Facebook as of 5 P.M. on Tuesday, respondents were nearly split down the middle between those who have and have not registered to vote, but the elections office has counted around 3,000 new voters this year.

“There has been a steady increase in the number of people who have registered to vote.”

Sample ballots can be found on the county’s elections website. Tellez encourages voters to do their research on each candidate, including the state and local ones.

Early voting sites include the Fire Department on East Del Mar, the City Hall Annex on Bob Bullock Loop, and at 1110 Washington Street.

Although the deadline to register to vote was on Monday, there are still important dates to remember.

To request a mail-in ballot, you must do so by October 23rd.

We will have a list of more voting sites and upcoming deadlines here on KGNS.tv in the future.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.