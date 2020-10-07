Federal agents find undocumented immigrants inside sleeper cab

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers and Border Patrol agents foiled an alleged human smuggling attempt at the I-35 checkpoint.

The discovery happened on October 6th when federal agents encountered a tractor-trailer at the checkpoint and referred the driver to secondary inspection.

During the search, agents found eight individuals hiding under a bed inside the sleeper cab of the vehicle.

All of the individuals were determined to be from Mexico and in the country illegally.

The driver, a U.S. Citizen and the individuals were taken into custody.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.