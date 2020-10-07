Advertisement

Appeals court: Trump must turn over taxes to prosecutor

President Donald Trump’s accountant must turn over his tax records to a New York state prosecutor, an appeals court ruled Wednesday.
President Donald Trump’s accountant must turn over his tax records to a New York state prosecutor, an appeals court ruled Wednesday.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump’s accountant must turn over his tax records to a New York state prosecutor, an appeals court ruled Wednesday.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan said a stay of a lower-court decision will remain in effect so Trump’s lawyers can appeal the ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court.

A district court judge had rejected their renewed efforts to invalidate a subpoena that the office of Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. issued to Trump’s accounting firm.

A Justice Department spokesperson said the department was reviewing the ruling.

The Supreme Court in July ruled 7-2 against the president. It is down to eight justices after the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The matter may not be fully resolved before the November election.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

US charges British IS members in deaths of Western hostages

Updated: moments ago
|
By ERIC TUCKER and MATTHEW BARAKAT
The expected announcement is a milestone in a years-long effort by U.S. authorities to bring to justice members of a militant group known for beheadings and barbaric treatment of American aid workers, journalists and other hostages in Syria.

Coronavirus

CDC identifies new COVID syndrome in adults

Updated: moments ago
|
By CNN staff
It’s an illness that's not obviously linked to coronavirus and those who suffer from it may not show any other symptoms that would point to COVID-19.

National

Ruby Tuesday files for bankruptcy

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
Restaurant chain Ruby Tuesday has filed for bankruptcy.

National Politics

Pence-Harris debate to go on as Trump recovers from virus

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The debate Wednesday night in Salt Lake City is the most highly anticipated vice presidential debate in recent memory.

National Sports

AP source: 2 more Titans positives, Pats cancel practice

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Tennessee will not be returning to the team’s facility Wednesday after two more players tested positive in the NFL’s first COVID-19 outbreak, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.

Latest News

National

Texas grand jury indicts Netflix for ‘Cuties’ movie

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Gary Bass
The grand jury indicted the California-based streaming service on a charge of promotion of lewd visual material depicting a child.

National

Florida: Voter registration system crash wasn’t cyberattack

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Because of the crash, Gov. Ron DeSantis allowed additional registrations for seven hours Tuesday.

Coronavirus

Syndrome linked to COVID identified in adults

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
It's a rare, but severe complication of coronavirus in children. Now, a similar syndrome has been identified in adults by the CDC.

National

Hurricane Delta makes landfall in Mexico, toppling trees

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By LUIS ANDRÉS HENAO
Delta was forecast to spend several hours lashing the Yucatan Peninsula before moving into the Gulf of Mexico and re-strengthening before a strike on the U.S. Gulf coast later in the week.

National Politics

Coronavirus outbreak at White House grows

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
A top Trump adviser is the latest official to test positive for the coronavirus.