Governor Abbott announces bar reopenings at 50% capacity

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Governor Greg Abbott has announced the reopening of bars and similar establishments to a 50% capacity.

However, this only applies to regions with low COVID hospitalizations, which does not include Laredo.

‪Beginning October 14, counties can begin these openings provided they assist in enforcing health protocols.

Additionally, businesses like amusement parks, movie theaters, zoos, aquariums, and bowling alleys can expand to 75% capacity in counties with low COVID hospitalizations also ‪beginning October 14.

The office of Governor Abbott released the following statement:

"Texans have shown that we can contain the spread of #COVID19 by following health protocols and guidelines. Our state is prepared for these additional openings, but we all must remain vigilant and show personal responsibility to protect ourselves and our loved ones."

