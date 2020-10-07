Advertisement

Laredo Police mourn the loss of K-9 Turbo

The Laredo Police Department regrets to announce the passing of one of their Police K-9′s “Turbo,” a 4-year-old old Dutch Shepherd who was with the Laredo Police Department for approximately 2 ½ years.
K-9 officer Turbo(KGNS)
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 4:34 PM CDT
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department regrets to announce the passing of one of their Police K-9′s “Turbo," a 4-year-old old Dutch Shepherd who was with the Laredo Police Department for approximately 2 ½ years.

“Our department is mourning Turbo’s loss as we would with any of our employees,” states Laredo Police Chief Claudio Treviño Jr. “Our K-9′s are an indispensable part of our department and continue to view them as our partners.”

An incident was reported last night at approximately 7 p.m. when Turbo’s handler found him unresponsive inside his assigned K-9 Unit. The incident occurred at the home of the K-9 handler after his shift.

The Laredo Police Department is conducting both an internal and criminal investigation into the case.

“The Laredo Police Department has safety equipment installed in its Police K-9 vehicles in addition to policies in place regarding the care and wellbeing of our K-9′s," states Laredo Police Chief Claudio Treviño, Jr. “We will be conducting a thorough investigation with fair and swift action into this matter and enhance all necessary measures to continue the safety of our K-9 partners.”

The Laredo Police Department K-9 handler- Officer Armando Aguilar, a 9-year veteran police officer- has been placed on administrative re-assignment pending the outcome of the investigation.

Upon completion, the criminal investigation will be presented to the Webb County District Attorney’s Office for their review.

“It is, definitely, with great sadness that I address the passing of Turbo, our K-9 Officer," states Laredo City Manager Robert Eads. “As a valuable member of our police force, he will be greatly missed. We understand that an investigation will continue but I will look into the options to strengthen the training and security measures so that this unfortunate event does not happen in our community again.”

This case remains under investigation.

