Local business under investigation from Better Business Bureau

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Online shopping was the way to go after the pandemic hit.

To avoid contact with the public, people turned to the World Wide Web to surf for their items, but that comes with a risk.

The Better Business Bureau has released a document stating that Laredo based Alfa Western Wear is under investigation by the BBB for allegedly not fulfilling customers orders, amongst other complaints.

“Alfa Western Wear, with locations in Laredo and San Antonio, became the focus under investigation of BBB after the company received a large volume of complaints and reviews under the company since May of this year,” said Jason Meza from the Better Business Bureau.

Over the past five months, the BBB says the business organization has received nearly 150 complaints and reviews from consumers in 40 different states with the majority of them coming from Texas.

Many customers complained of unfilled or incorrect orders and that the retail store allegedly failed to respond to them about online purchases.

In total, customers claimed more than $13,000 worth of clothing merchandise was not received or incorrect.

The organizations says the average customer lost about $111.

KGNS decided to go to Alfa Western Wear in Laredo to see what the business had to say, showing them the document that was released by the Better Business Bureau.

Jesse Muniz, one of the store owners, said says COVID has impacted them.

Early since when the pandemic started they have had 20,000 orders during that time and since their items are hand made, it has taken even longer to fulfill those orders.

“If you go to a shop and ask them for a hand made custom made boot, it takes three to four months, so we are right on the money for that, we’re good, thats the actual time frame.”

Muniz also said that some customers who may have pre-ordered a boot can be reimbursed.

“Yeah, for those customers that pre-ordered the boots, the custom made and want to cancel their order there is a 25 percent cancelation fee, I mean it’s not even in fine print. We even put in in capital super big underneath the item so it is super tough for people not to see that.”

They said that they have been working long hours to get everything going back to normal.

They go on to say they’ve had 300 more orders pending and plan to have them shipped out by the end of October.

The owners of the business also said that they are happy to provide western wear to their thousands of customers per week and that they will keep on striving to be their best.

