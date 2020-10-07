Man accused of smuggling meth inside tacos

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A Laredo man is indicted for allegedly using tacos to import drugs into the United States.

The Laredo Grand Jury returned a two count indictment against 30-year-old Nicolas Castro Jr for conspiracy to import meth into the country.

The incident happened on September 8th when Castro attempted to enter the U.S. at the Gateway to the Americas Bridge.

When authorities searched his belongings, they found tacos and chips that were laced with drugs.

The tacos tested positive for meth that weighed a total of roughly three pounds.

If convicted, he faces up to life in prison as well as a possible $10 million fine.

