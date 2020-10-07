National Drug Control Policy Director to visit Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The National Drug Control Policy Director Jim Carroll, more colloquially known as President Trump’s “Drug czar”) will be traveling to Laredo, Texas today.

Carroll will be meeting with Customs and Border Protection officials to get an update on the construction of the border wall and the drug interdiction efforts made by the organization.

Officials say there has been a massive surge in drug seizures at the border since travel restrictions went into effect earlier this year due to COVID-19.

Later on we’ll speak to Carroll about what the Trump administration has done to address the drug crisis in America and the impact COVID has had on the illicit substance use.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.