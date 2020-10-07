Advertisement

New formula implemented to report COVID cases

The Health Department says the new formula will “better report active and recovered cases.”
City of Laredo Health Department
City of Laredo Health Department(KGNS)
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In the last couple of days there has been a noticeable change on some of the COVID-19 numbers released by local health officials.

The Health Department says the new formula will “better report active and recovered cases.”

The decrease in numbers was first seen on Sunday. The city reported 13,166 estimated recovered patients, a 276 case drop from Saturday’s recovered patient number which was 13,442.

KGNS asked the Laredo Health Department Director Richard Chamberlain, why the decrease?

He says as of Sunday the city begun using a new state-approved formula.

“Consequently, the active and recovered count will be influenced since they will not be subtracted from the two counts rather than just be subtracted from the active account,” said Chamberlain. “Please expect the active cases to increase and the recovered cases to decrease.”

It can be a tricky formula to understand.

First, you have to understand how cases are counted. If the Health Department receives a positive test result it will count it under the “active cases” category.

After a 14 day window that same patient, if they have not died will also be tallied under the recovered patient category.

With the new formula, if a death case is reported it will allow the Health Department to subtract a case under the active category and then after another four days it will also subtract a count from the recovered category.

Chamberlain says this move was made to provide a more accurate estimate of active and recovered data and eliminate possible duplication.

Chamberlain says the positivity rate will not be affected by this change since the positivity rate is the number of confirmed positive/total tested.

Chamberlain also says the state enables the local health jurisdiction to develop the most appropriate method to accurately report data.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

City offering COVID-19 Quarantine Motel Voucher Program

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The City of Laredo is looking to help residents when it comes to their quarantine expenses.

News

Former Webb County employee fights for job back

Updated: 2 hours ago
Ricardo Manuel Romo says he was let go from his position after announcing he was running for county constable and claims this was a violation of his rights.

Local

Authorities investigating shooting in south Laredo

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
According to the Laredo Fire Department, crews arrived and found a 17-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Local

Agents find undocumented immigrants packed in boxes

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Border Patrol agents foiled a callous human smuggling attempt where over a dozen individuals were found in cardboard boxes.

Latest News

Local

National Fire Prevention Week: Only you can prevent house fires

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
As part of the campaign, the Laredo Fire Department is advising residents to check your smoke detectors in your home.

Local

Outage reported in Mines Road area

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
An outage has knocked out power for thousands of residents in the Mines Road area.

Local

Border Patrol finds individuals hiding behind false wall

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Agents searched the cargo area of the van and discovered 18 individuals hiding behind a false wall.

Local

Agents foil dangerous human smuggling attempt at checkpoint

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Border Patrol foiled a dangerous human smuggling attempt where individuals were being held in a heated compartment that was recorded at 124 degrees.

Local

Agents apprehend 17 individuals after chase on Highway 359

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
According to Border Patrol agents, the driver was allegedly transporting undocumented immigrants in a stolen truck

Local

Agents recover stolen vehicles and fugitive during smuggling attempt

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Border Patrol agents searched a stolen RV and discovered over a dozen individuals inside.