New formula implemented to report COVID cases

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In the last couple of days there has been a noticeable change on some of the COVID-19 numbers released by local health officials.

The Health Department says the new formula will “better report active and recovered cases.”

The decrease in numbers was first seen on Sunday. The city reported 13,166 estimated recovered patients, a 276 case drop from Saturday’s recovered patient number which was 13,442.

KGNS asked the Laredo Health Department Director Richard Chamberlain, why the decrease?

He says as of Sunday the city begun using a new state-approved formula.

“Consequently, the active and recovered count will be influenced since they will not be subtracted from the two counts rather than just be subtracted from the active account,” said Chamberlain. “Please expect the active cases to increase and the recovered cases to decrease.”

It can be a tricky formula to understand.

First, you have to understand how cases are counted. If the Health Department receives a positive test result it will count it under the “active cases” category.

After a 14 day window that same patient, if they have not died will also be tallied under the recovered patient category.

With the new formula, if a death case is reported it will allow the Health Department to subtract a case under the active category and then after another four days it will also subtract a count from the recovered category.

Chamberlain says this move was made to provide a more accurate estimate of active and recovered data and eliminate possible duplication.

Chamberlain says the positivity rate will not be affected by this change since the positivity rate is the number of confirmed positive/total tested.

Chamberlain also says the state enables the local health jurisdiction to develop the most appropriate method to accurately report data.

