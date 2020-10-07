Nuevo Laredo cancels Halloween

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Officials across the border have officially canceled Halloween festivities.

Nuevo Laredo Mayor Enrique Rivas made the announcement on Tuesday as our sister city continues its efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Rivas also warned citizens that police will be patrolling the streets to make sure no one takes part in the holiday in an unsafe matter.

He is asking residents to avoid trick or treating, throwing parties and setting up haunted houses.

Although there has not been any major spike in deaths, the mayor still wants to prevent the spread of the virus.

