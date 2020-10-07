Police searching for people believed to be tied to theft

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Local authorities are on the lookout for a couple of individuals who are believed to be tied to a theft case.

The Laredo Police Department shared four photos, that showed two men and two women as well as the vehicle that they were believed to be using.

If you have any information on their whereabouts or their identities, you are asked to call Laredo Police at 795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

