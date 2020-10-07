Late-night rollover accident sends five people to the hospital

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Authorities are investigating a rollover accident that happened late last night.

According to the Laredo Fire Department, crews were dispatched to an accident at the intersection of Pecan and Highway 83.

Officials say the vehicle was involved in a chase which led to the rollover.

A total of 12 occupants were inside the SUV at the time of the accident.

Five patients were transported to LMC in stable condition; meanwhile, seven individuals refused treatment.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.