UISD offering flu vaccines to its students
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 5:49 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A local school district is being proactive when it comes to the flu season.
Now that we are officially in the influenza season, UISD has decided to host a flu vaccine drive to ensure that all of its students have access to the vaccine.
The school district will be providing no-cost flu vaccines for eligible students in the district starting on Wednesday.
In order for students to receive the vaccine, parents would need to fill out a consent form, questionnaire and eligibility form.
For more information on the times the schools are offering the vaccines, you can check below.
