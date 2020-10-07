UISD offering flu vaccines to its students

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A local school district is being proactive when it comes to the flu season.

Now that we are officially in the influenza season, UISD has decided to host a flu vaccine drive to ensure that all of its students have access to the vaccine.

The school district will be providing no-cost flu vaccines for eligible students in the district starting on Wednesday.

In order for students to receive the vaccine, parents would need to fill out a consent form, questionnaire and eligibility form.

For more information on the times the schools are offering the vaccines, you can check below.

