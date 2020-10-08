Accident causes closures on Cuatro Vientos

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -An accident in south Laredo is causing some traffic congestion in the area.

According to the Laredo Police Department, the accident happened on Bob Bullock Loop South by the City Annex building.

This has prompted the closure of Cuatro Vientos South Exchange.

Authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area or expect delays.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.