Advertisement

Accident causes closures on Cuatro Vientos

The accident has prompted authorities to close the Cuatro Vientos South Exchange.
Source: MGN online
Source: MGN online(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 7:05 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -An accident in south Laredo is causing some traffic congestion in the area.

According to the Laredo Police Department, the accident happened on Bob Bullock Loop South by the City Annex building.

This has prompted the closure of Cuatro Vientos South Exchange.

Authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area or expect delays.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

UISD to continue to provide free COVID-19 testing

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A local school district is continuing its mission to keep its students and staff safe from the coronavirus.

Local

Convicted child molester arrested during human smuggling attempt

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A man convicted of sex crimes against minors is caught by our local Border Patrol agents.

Weather

Cruel and unusual summer weather in October!

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Although we are officially in the fall season, those pesky summer temperatures won’t leave our area.

News

Neighborhood holds Halloween celebration for child battling cancer

Updated: 8 hours ago
Graysen is now in hospice care but his family wanted to celebrate his favorite holiday, Halloween, one last time.

Latest News

News

Local coalition shows concerns over charter amendments

Updated: 9 hours ago
Although the coalition speaks against all the propositions, there are a few that stand out to the group.

News

Trump administration visits Laredo to discuss drug crisis

Updated: 9 hours ago
According to Jim Carroll, director of the National Drug Control Policy, national statistics that are collected from ambulances, hospitals, and police reportedly show a 42% increase of overdoses in May.

News

COVID response program provides rooms to quarantine

Updated: 10 hours ago
The first assistance program available is a motel voucher for people who need a place to quarantine.

News

City council members undergo drug tests

Updated: 12 hours ago
Council Member Alberto Torres says he felt it was important to show the community that council is committed to setting the bar high when it comes to ethical and moral behavior.

News

Laredo Police mourn the loss of K-9 Turbo

Updated: 15 hours ago
The Laredo Police Department regrets to announce the passing of one of their Police K-9′s “Turbo," a 4-year-old old Dutch Shepherd who was with the Laredo Police Department for approximately 2 ½ years.

News

Governor Abbott announces bar reopenings at 50% capacity

Updated: 15 hours ago
However, bar openings only applies to regions with low COVID hospitalizations, which does not include Laredo.