City council members undergo drug tests

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - We previously reported that city council members voted to voluntarily submit to undergoing drug tests and on Wednesday we learned the first test was submitted.

District 4 Council Member Alberto Torres says he felt it was important to show the community that council is committed to setting the bar high when it comes to ethical and moral behavior.

He says he wants to make the public know that they are committed to setting the example when it comes to being drug free.

However, there was some discussion among city council members of what to do if prescription medication causes a false positive when checking for illegal drugs.

Torres says when this happens, there are options available.

“And if in essence, there is a false positive with anyone, the ordinance will allow that council member to get that sample retested or get another examination retested with a different lab, so there are steps to ensure that if there is a false positive to correct that, but ultimately an elected official shouldn’t have to worry about anything if they truly don’t have anything to hide or are drug free themselves.”

The measure is on a volunteer basis because by law the Texas Supreme Court does not allow any elected official to be forced in undergoing a drug test.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.