Convicted child molester arrested during human smuggling attempt

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A man convicted of sex crimes against minors is caught by our local Border Patrol agents.

The incident happened on October 7th when agents foiled a human smuggling attempt near Highway 83.

After a brief chase, agents searched the vehicle and found three Mexican Nationals who were determined to be illegally present in the U.S.

Record checks revealed that one of the passengers, identified as 28-year-old Andrews Ramos Vera was convicted of sexual assault charges of a minor out of Manassas, Virginia.

Ramos Vera was convicted in April 2012 and sentenced to five years confinement but received a partial suspended sentence and was deported from the U.S.

Ramos-Vera was criminally charged for his immigration violations and remanded into the custody of the U.S. Marshals.

