Advertisement

COVID response program provides rooms to quarantine

The first assistance program available is a motel voucher for people who need a place to quarantine.
COVID response program
COVID response program(KGNS)
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A City of Laredo department is helping those needing assistance with paying rent or a place to quarantine.

Thousands of dollars in federal funding have been set aside to help assist those impacted by COVID-19.

The latest funding from the CARES Act is being used by the City of Laredo Community Development Department to create two COVID-19 response programs.

The first assistance program available is a motel voucher for people who need a place to quarantine.

Tina Martinez, the director of the department says individuals infected by COVID-19 can apply for a voucher to stay at a motel during their isolation.

“Maybe they can’t quarantine themselves at their house or they don’t have the appropriate place, they can definitely reach out to us.”

Applications form can be filled out online.

Martinez says those interested will be asked to provide a medical referral, a Texas issued ID, and social security number.

Applicants must be 18 or older and not need special medical care. This is only for mild to no symptom patients.

Martinez says at first, the vouchers assisted homeless individuals but with the recent funding they were able to expand it to more people.

“Now with these federal funds we are able to open it up to more community members. Usually it’s for the person that does not have adequate housing, but of course there are different situations. They can be overcrowded, they can be the only positive member and then everyone else is negative. And to avoid more spread they can choose to quarantine themselves."

The second program being offered is assistance with paying rent.

Those who are late on rent or are facing eviction due to COVID-19 can apply.

Martinez says the help is determined by income. Low income households are encouraged to reach out.

The application can be found at the community development department section of the City of Laredo’s website, specifically under COVID-19 programs.

For more information, you can call 523-0225.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Trump administration visits Laredo to discuss drug crisis

Updated: 34 minutes ago
According to Jim Carroll, director of the National Drug Control Policy, national statistics that are collected from ambulances, hospitals, and police reportedly show a 42% increase of overdoses in May.

News

City council members undergo drug tests

Updated: 3 hours ago
Council Member Alberto Torres says he felt it was important to show the community that council is committed to setting the bar high when it comes to ethical and moral behavior.

News

Laredo Police mourn the loss of K-9 Turbo

Updated: 6 hours ago
The Laredo Police Department regrets to announce the passing of one of their Police K-9′s “Turbo," a 4-year-old old Dutch Shepherd who was with the Laredo Police Department for approximately 2 ½ years.

News

Governor Abbott announces bar reopenings at 50% capacity

Updated: 6 hours ago
However, bar openings only applies to regions with low COVID hospitalizations, which does not include Laredo.

Latest News

Local

City Council votes down border wall committee

Updated: 8 hours ago
The newly created committee would have been tasked with overseeing all communications between city officials and the federal government pertaining to building the wall on city-owned property.

Local

CBP finds over two million dollars of drugs inside shipment of toilets

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
During the inspection, officers found 1,017 packages containing 13,744 pounds of alleged marijuana.

Mexico News

Nuevo Laredo cancels Halloween

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Nuevo Laredo Mayor Enrique Rivas says police will be patrolling the streets to make sure no one takes part in the holiday in an unsafe matter.

Local

Late-night rollover accident sends five people to the hospital

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
According to fire officials, an SUV with 12 occupants was involved in a chase which resulted in the rollover.

Local

Police searching for people believed to be tied to theft

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Authorities say a group of people are believed to be behind a theft case

Local

Binational Health Week going virtual this year

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
An annual event that seeks to promote health on both sides of the border is going virtual this year.