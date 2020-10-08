COVID response program provides rooms to quarantine

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A City of Laredo department is helping those needing assistance with paying rent or a place to quarantine.

Thousands of dollars in federal funding have been set aside to help assist those impacted by COVID-19.

The latest funding from the CARES Act is being used by the City of Laredo Community Development Department to create two COVID-19 response programs.

The first assistance program available is a motel voucher for people who need a place to quarantine.

Tina Martinez, the director of the department says individuals infected by COVID-19 can apply for a voucher to stay at a motel during their isolation.

“Maybe they can’t quarantine themselves at their house or they don’t have the appropriate place, they can definitely reach out to us.”

Applications form can be filled out online.

Martinez says those interested will be asked to provide a medical referral, a Texas issued ID, and social security number.

Applicants must be 18 or older and not need special medical care. This is only for mild to no symptom patients.

Martinez says at first, the vouchers assisted homeless individuals but with the recent funding they were able to expand it to more people.

“Now with these federal funds we are able to open it up to more community members. Usually it’s for the person that does not have adequate housing, but of course there are different situations. They can be overcrowded, they can be the only positive member and then everyone else is negative. And to avoid more spread they can choose to quarantine themselves."

The second program being offered is assistance with paying rent.

Those who are late on rent or are facing eviction due to COVID-19 can apply.

Martinez says the help is determined by income. Low income households are encouraged to reach out.

The application can be found at the community development department section of the City of Laredo’s website, specifically under COVID-19 programs.

For more information, you can call 523-0225.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.