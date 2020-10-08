Advertisement

Cruel and unusual summer weather in October!

The 100 degree temperatures have followed us into October
Can't escape the summer heat
Can't escape the summer heat(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 5:34 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Although we are officially in the fall season, those pesky summer temperatures won’t leave our area.

On Thursday, we will start out in the low 70s and see a high of about 91 degrees.

Things are only going to heat up as we head into the weekend.

On Friday we are expecting a high of 94 degrees and then on Saturday and Sunday we’ll exceed the 90s and dive into those hundreds.

For the most part we’ve been below the 100 degree radar but it looks like that summer heat has followed us into October.

Expect nothing but clear and sunny skies into next week.

On Monday we’ll start off at a high of 100 and then we’ll slowly start to drop into the low 90s and dip back down to the upper 80s.

Hopefully we’ll see another cold front sometime in the coming weeks!

