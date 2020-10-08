Laredo Police provide update on Gracie Espinoza case

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Nearly one month after the death of Gracie Espinoza, Laredo Police are speaking out about the case.

In a statement, the Laredo Police Department says it is continuing to move forward with the ongoing investigation into the eighth homicide of the year.

Graciela Alexandra Espinoza, 19, was discovered near a baseball field by Plum and Buena Vista on September 10th.

Authorities say the Webb County Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy on Ms. Espinoza and since then they are still pending the official cause and manner of her death.

Police add that various pieces of evidence are pending forensic results that may take up to several months to receive back from area crime labs.

The evidence is a top priority; however, the pending results can be lengthy, and all investigations take various durations to complete.

During the investigation, police say they have been in contact with the Espinoza Family and have been providing them updates on a regular basis without compromising the investigation.

The homicide is a priority of the Laredo Crimes Against Persons Unit who has several investigators working on the case.

The Laredo Police Department says, “Unsubstantiated social media claims that the Laredo Police are ignoring the investigation are both misleading and without merit. The burden of proof lies with the Laredo Police Department and we will maintain the integrity of this case with the utmost diligence, professionalism and thoroughness expected of any of our investigations. This is the only way to reach our mutual objective of getting justice for Gracy.”

Investigators are reviewing the evidence but welcome any additional information from the public.

If you have any information you can call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

