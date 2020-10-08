Advertisement

LISD tours ongoing construction projects

Some of these projects include a new multi-purpose building at Martin High School, a new instructional wing at Cigarroa High School, additional buildings at Nixon High School and renovations at Dovalina Elementary.
LISD ongoing construction
LISD ongoing construction(KGNS)
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo ISD hosted a construction tour giving an update of several ongoing projects.

District officials began by reassuring Laredo ISD taxpayers and parents that the pandemic has not stopped the improvements, additions, and renovations approved in the 2018 bond election.

As for the former Laredo Civic Center, now owned by Laredo ISD, district officials say the re-design is coming along.

“So we have basically a new civic center, a new theater, a new auditorium, conference center and it’s basically connected to LISD administration building, we’re going to be housing all the departments that currently are located in the downtown area," said Angel Velasquez.

The total cost of all construction projects throughout the district, including the civic center, is $37.5 million.

