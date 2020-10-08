LISD tours ongoing construction projects

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo ISD hosted a construction tour giving an update of several ongoing projects.

District officials began by reassuring Laredo ISD taxpayers and parents that the pandemic has not stopped the improvements, additions, and renovations approved in the 2018 bond election.

Some of those include a new multi-purpose building at Martin High School, a new instructional wing at Cigarroa High School, additional buildings at Nixon High School and renovations at Dovalina Elementary.

As for the former Laredo Civic Center, now owned by Laredo ISD, district officials say the re-design is coming along.

“So we have basically a new civic center, a new theater, a new auditorium, conference center and it’s basically connected to LISD administration building, we’re going to be housing all the departments that currently are located in the downtown area," said Angel Velasquez.

The total cost of all construction projects throughout the district, including the civic center, is $37.5 million.

