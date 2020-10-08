Advertisement

Local chair leaders discuss VP debate

A plexiglass barrier could not stop the heat between both Vice President Mike Pence running mate Kamala Harris.
Vice Presidential Debate
Vice Presidential Debate(KGNS)
By Barbara Campos
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A plexiglass barrier could not stop the heat between both Vice President Mike Pence running mate Kamala Harris.

The question is, who won?

KGNS spoke to both local democratic and republican leaders on their thoughts on last night’s debate and what topics stood out the most.

It was the second debate of the election season and the only one for the vice presidential position.

Unlike the first round, this one had a different tone.

Many on social media are calling this debate “civil” compared to the presidential one, but that wasn’t enough for everyone watching, especially not for the Webb County Democratic Chairperson.

“I hoped on being able to have the discussion on how both parties stand on the different issues, i’m not sure I got any of that, but at least it was quieter,” said Sylvia Bruni.

Webb County Republican Chairman says otherwise.

“The whole debate I thought it was pretty good, it wasn’t too bad,” said Bill Young. “In the whole debate they talked longer than they were supposed to sometimes and both of them were contradicting each other and that’s what you do in a debate.”

Among the four topics discussed in the debate, the one that stood out to both parties was the coronavirus pandemic.

Bill Young says Vice President Pence brought up good points, especially on how President Trump handled the pandemic, while Bruni said the current VP was not able to answer the questions given.

In the end, we asked what they think the public took away from the debate.

The local party Republican leader believes many are turning away from the Democratic party.

“I think Webb County is going to turn red. We have a lot of supporters in Webb County and we have another big Trump Train coming up on Saturday.”

While the Democratic leader was more concerned about the new generation.

“It troubles me that our young people are growing up in an environment where the leaders of our country are doing anything but.”

So whether you support one candidate or the other, remember your opportunity to have a say in anything is by voting on November 3rd.

In the wake of the president’s positive coronavirus diagnosis, the next presidential debate is scheduled to be a virtual one.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

LISD tours ongoing construction projects

Updated: 1 hours ago
Some of these projects include a new multi-purpose building at Martin High School, a new instructional wing at Cigarroa High School, additional buildings at Nixon High School and renovations at Dovalina Elementary.

Local

Laredo Police provide update on Gracie Espinoza case

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Laredo Police say various pieces of evidence are pending forensic results that may take up to several months to receive back from area crime labs.

Local

UISD breaks ground on Cuatro Vientos Middle School

Updated: 7 hours ago
Cuatro Vientos Middle School is a project that has been years in the making and was made possible thanks to the support of the community during the district’s 2013 bond election.

Local

Three injured in two-vehicle crash on Mines Road

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A two-vehicle collision in the Mines Road area sends three people to the hospital.

Latest News

Local

Registration open for firefighter exam

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The window of opportunity to join the fire department is open, but time is running out!

Local

Nuevo Laredo confirms 2,369 positive cases of COVID-19

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Officials in our sister city of Nuevo Laredo are reporting another series of cases as well as a slew of deaths.

Local

SUV plows into south Laredo home; driver still at large

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Laredo Police are investigating an accident where a vehicle crashed into a south Laredo home.

Local

Remembrance wall seeks to honor COVID-19 victims

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The City of Laredo is inviting residents to submit a photo of a loved one who lost their battle to COVID-19.

Local

Accident causes closures on Cuatro Vientos

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
An accident in south Laredo has caused road closures on Cuatro Vientos and Bob Bullock Loop.

Local

UISD to continue to provide free COVID-19 testing

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A local school district is continuing its mission to keep its students and staff safe from the coronavirus.