Local chair leaders discuss VP debate

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A plexiglass barrier could not stop the heat between both Vice President Mike Pence running mate Kamala Harris.

The question is, who won?

KGNS spoke to both local democratic and republican leaders on their thoughts on last night’s debate and what topics stood out the most.

It was the second debate of the election season and the only one for the vice presidential position.

Unlike the first round, this one had a different tone.

Many on social media are calling this debate “civil” compared to the presidential one, but that wasn’t enough for everyone watching, especially not for the Webb County Democratic Chairperson.

“I hoped on being able to have the discussion on how both parties stand on the different issues, i’m not sure I got any of that, but at least it was quieter,” said Sylvia Bruni.

Webb County Republican Chairman says otherwise.

“The whole debate I thought it was pretty good, it wasn’t too bad,” said Bill Young. “In the whole debate they talked longer than they were supposed to sometimes and both of them were contradicting each other and that’s what you do in a debate.”

Among the four topics discussed in the debate, the one that stood out to both parties was the coronavirus pandemic.

Bill Young says Vice President Pence brought up good points, especially on how President Trump handled the pandemic, while Bruni said the current VP was not able to answer the questions given.

In the end, we asked what they think the public took away from the debate.

The local party Republican leader believes many are turning away from the Democratic party.

“I think Webb County is going to turn red. We have a lot of supporters in Webb County and we have another big Trump Train coming up on Saturday.”

While the Democratic leader was more concerned about the new generation.

“It troubles me that our young people are growing up in an environment where the leaders of our country are doing anything but.”

So whether you support one candidate or the other, remember your opportunity to have a say in anything is by voting on November 3rd.

In the wake of the president’s positive coronavirus diagnosis, the next presidential debate is scheduled to be a virtual one.

