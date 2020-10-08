Advertisement

Local coalition shows concerns over charter amendments

Although the coalition speaks against all the propositions, there are a few that stand out to the group.
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - With Election Day less than a month away, a local coalition is showing concern over the propositions that will be on the November ballot.

For the past few years, Poncho Casso along with other individuals have been calling themselves the watchdog members of the community.

When they saw this year’s ballot, they were not in favor of the propositions on there.

Wednesday morning, they gathered in front of City Hall to show their opposition.

“We’re encouraging the voters to vote against all eight amendments,” said Casso.

Before the pandemic, this coalition met with the Charter Review Commission to propose what could be November’s ballot.

After the lockdown was issued in March, it changed the way the public takes part in the process.

Citizens were only allowed to show input on written statements and Casso says this limited the people’s voice.

“Let’s have a real debate and have a community input that we didn’t have, they basically locked us out, can’t even go in there to say anything.”

A sample of the ballot shows some of the issues and it includes moral turpitude and the mayor’s veto timeline.

“The filing fee is one of them. If you’re going to run for city council, now they’re putting a filing fee. There’s just trying to discourage candidates from running.”

Casso says more amendments that benefit the people should have been included.

He encourages voters to look closely at what’s being proposed before going out to vote.

Early voting for the November 3rd election begins on October 13th and ends on October 30th, with Election Day on November 3rd.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

