Neighborhood holds Halloween celebration for child battling cancer

Graysen is now in hospice care but his family wanted to celebrate his favorite holiday, Halloween, one last time.
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It might only be October 7th, but a Laredo neighborhood celebrated Halloween early for a young boy battling cancer.

Residents living around the 600 block of Laja Loop gathered on Wednesday evening to give candy to Graysen.

For the past two years, Graysen has been very bravely battling a rare brain cancer.

He’s now in hospice care but his family wanted to celebrate his favorite holiday, Halloween, one last time.

