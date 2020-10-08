Nuevo Laredo confirms 2,369 positive cases of COVID-19

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Officials in Nuevo Laredo are reporting a series of coronavirus cases as well as multiple deaths.

As of Wednesday, our sister city has confirmed a total of 2,369 cases of COVID-19 with 73 of them currently active at the moment.

After weeks of no deaths being reported, officials have confirmed that four residents have lost their battle to the virus, putting their death toll at 252.

So far, 29 cases remain pending and there are a total of 29,849 positive cases in the State of Tamaulipas.

