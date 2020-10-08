Advertisement

Registration open for firefighter exam

The Laredo Fire Department is looking for some new brave souls who are looking to join their team
Laredo Fire Department(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 10:21 AM CDT
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The window of opportunity to join the fire department is open, but time is running out to register for the exam!

Registration to take the entrance exam for the Laredo Fire Department started yesterday and will close on Friday, October 9th.

Those interested are encouraged to fill out the application which can be found on the City of Laredo website and can be turned in at the Joe Guerra Public Library.

They will be accepting applications in the parking lot from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The entrance exam will take place on November 10th at the Sames Auto Arena at 9 a.m.

