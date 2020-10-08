Advertisement

Remembrance wall seeks to honor COVID-19 victims

The city is inviting residents to submit a photo of a loved one who lost their battle to COVID-19
By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The City of Laredo is making sure it doesn’t forget those who have lost their battle to the coronavirus this past year with a virtual Remembrance Wall.

The city along with councilwoman Nelly Vielma is inviting the community to post a photograph of their loved one on the city website as a way to honor their passing.

Residents can head on over to cityofLaredo.com/wall and fill out all the necessary information to submit their pictures as well as a special message about their story.

By filling out the forms you will also give authorization to the city to use the name of your family member which will be engraved on a COVID-19 Memorial Garden at Jovita Idar’s el Progreso Park.

That project will be announced on a later date.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

