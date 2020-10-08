Advertisement

Three injured in two-vehicle crash on Mines Road

Paramedics arrived and saw that two trucks had collided at a high rate speed
Two vehicle car collision in Mines Road area(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A two-vehicle collision in the Mines Road area sends three people to the hospital.

The accident happened at around 11 a.m. on Thursday at the intersection of 255 and FM 1472.

Paramedics with the Laredo Fire Department arrived and found two pick up trucks that had collided at a high rate speed.

A 50-year-old man, a 45-year-old woman were both transported to Doctors Hospital in serious condition; meanwhile, a 27-year-old man was taken to LMC in stable condition.

Authorities are still investigating the accident.

