Three injured in two-vehicle crash on Mines Road

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A two-vehicle collision in the Mines Road area sends three people to the hospital.

The accident happened at around 11 a.m. on Thursday at the intersection of 255 and FM 1472.

Paramedics with the Laredo Fire Department arrived and found two pick up trucks that had collided at a high rate speed.

A 50-year-old man, a 45-year-old woman were both transported to Doctors Hospital in serious condition; meanwhile, a 27-year-old man was taken to LMC in stable condition.

Authorities are still investigating the accident.

