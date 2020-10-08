Advertisement

Trump administration visits Laredo to discuss drug crisis

According to Jim Carroll, director of the National Drug Control Policy, national statistics that are collected from ambulances, hospitals, and police reportedly show a 42% increase of overdoses in May.
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - COVID restrictions have led to increased feelings of loneliness and isolation for many people around the world and sometimes those feelings can cause people to turn to drugs as a coping mechanism.

KGNS spoke to a member of the Trump administration who visited Laredo to find out what the drug control policy group is doing to address the drug crisis in America and in Laredo.

“The drug traffickers have not taken a break, have not slowed down and in fact it seems like they have taken advantage, so we have seen increased seizers of drugs along the border," said Jim Carroll.

Carroll, director of the National Drug Control Policy says COVID-19 has had a direct impact on the drug crisis in America.

He’s seen a significant increase in drug use and overdoses since the start of the pandemic in March.

According to Carroll, national statistics that are collected from ambulances, hospitals, and police reportedly show a 42% increase of overdoses in May.

In order to stop this problem from getting worse, he’s granting $125,000 towards Laredo’s Drug Free Coalition families assistance and community empowerment program, better known as FACE.

“So directly out of my office at the White House we fund about $100 million in drug prevention programs across the country. Which is a record amount of money, a record number of programs including one right here in Laredo.”

He says prevention is key and so far, he’s pleased with the way local officials have been working together on the issue.

Now his goal is get local and national to do the same.

In fiscal year 2020, the program awarded approximately $875,000 in funding to support 7 community coalitions in Texas.

Additional grants will be awarded in the next few months.

