Advertisement

UISD breaks ground on Cuatro Vientos Middle School

The school is slated to be open for the 2022 to 2023 school year
UISD breaks ground on Cuatro Vientos Middle School
UISD breaks ground on Cuatro Vientos Middle School(UISD)
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The United Independent School broke ground its newest middle school on Wednesday, making it the 12th middle school for the district.

Cuatro Vientos Middle School is a project that has been years in the making and was made possible thanks to the support of the community during the district’s 2013 bond election.

The campus will be fully equipped with 27 classrooms, four science labs, two computer labs and special education accommodation classrooms.

The school is slated to be open for the 2022 to 2023 school year and will house both students from Salinas and Centeno Elementary School.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Laredo Police provide update on Gracie Espinoza case

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Laredo Police say various pieces of evidence are pending forensic results that may take up to several months to receive back from area crime labs.

Local

Three injured in two-vehicle crash on Mines Road

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A two-vehicle collision in the Mines Road area sends three people to the hospital.

Local

Registration open for firefighter exam

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The window of opportunity to join the fire department is open, but time is running out!

Local

Nuevo Laredo confirms 2,369 positive cases of COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Officials in our sister city of Nuevo Laredo are reporting another series of cases as well as a slew of deaths.

Latest News

Local

SUV plows into south Laredo home; driver still at large

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Laredo Police are investigating an accident where a vehicle crashed into a south Laredo home.

Local

Remembrance wall seeks to honor COVID-19 victims

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The City of Laredo is inviting residents to submit a photo of a loved one who lost their battle to COVID-19.

Local

Accident causes closures on Cuatro Vientos

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
An accident in south Laredo has caused road closures on Cuatro Vientos and Bob Bullock Loop.

Local

UISD to continue to provide free COVID-19 testing

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A local school district is continuing its mission to keep its students and staff safe from the coronavirus.

Local

Convicted child molester arrested during human smuggling attempt

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A man convicted of sex crimes against minors is caught by our local Border Patrol agents.

Weather

Cruel and unusual summer weather in October!

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Although we are officially in the fall season, those pesky summer temperatures won’t leave our area.