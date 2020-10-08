UISD breaks ground on Cuatro Vientos Middle School

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The United Independent School broke ground its newest middle school on Wednesday, making it the 12th middle school for the district.

Cuatro Vientos Middle School is a project that has been years in the making and was made possible thanks to the support of the community during the district’s 2013 bond election.

The campus will be fully equipped with 27 classrooms, four science labs, two computer labs and special education accommodation classrooms.

The school is slated to be open for the 2022 to 2023 school year and will house both students from Salinas and Centeno Elementary School.

