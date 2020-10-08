UISD to continue to provide free COVID-19 testing

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -UISD is continuing its mission to keep its students and staff safe from the coronavirus by hosting free testing clinics this weekend.

This Saturday, Sunday, and next Monday, the school district will be offering free COVID-19 testing to its students and employees from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the UISD Student Activity Complex.

Testing will take place inside the fine arts room auditorium; no prescription or appointment is needed but minors will need to be accompanied by a parent.

For more information you can call 956-473-1919.

