Agents arrest MS-13 Gang member with extensive criminal history

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents arrest an MS-13 Gang member who had an extensive criminal history.

The incident happened on October 8th when Hebbronville agents apprehended over two dozen undocumented immigrants near Highway 285 east of the town.

One of the individuals, identified as 31-year-old Andres Omar Quintanilla-Sanchez was determined to be from El Salvador and was believed to be a member of the MS-13 Gang.

Records showed that Quintanilla-Sanchez had an extensive criminal history that included assault by mob, robbery, and abduction.

Quintanilla-Sanchez is being criminally charged for his immigration violations and remanded into custody of the U.S. Marshals.

