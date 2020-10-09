Border Patrol seizes 300 pounds of drugs during splash down

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A vehicle pursuit involving Border Patrol agents results in a splash down near the river.

The incident happened on October 7th when agents discovered several individuals crossing the Rio Grande with bundles toward a park on the U.S. side.

Agents continued surveillance while the individuals loaded the bundles into a gray sports utility vehicle and left the park.

Agents attempted to conduct a traffic stop but the driver refused, sending officers on a chase.

After the pursuit, the driver plunged into the river and two individuals got out and swam back to Mexico.

Agents were able to recover 300 pounds of marijuana that had an estimated street value of $240,000.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.