City pays tribute to COVID victims through Remembrance Wall

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - COVID-19 has taken the lives of hundreds of our very own in the community.

As several local families still mourn the loss of their loved one, KGNS shares how one project aims to honor and never forget those who lost the battle against the virus.

COVID-19 does not discriminate. It has taken the lives of parents, grandparents, daughters, and sons.

One of it’s victim was Arturo Wise. In July, Wise passed away from COVID-19 and his granddaughter shared his story with us. You can find the original story here.

Now she wants her grandfather’s and other’s legacies to live on.

On March 29, the first COVID-19 related death was reported in Webb County.

Day after day, the community has seen that count gradually go up.

Seven months later, over 300 people in our area have died due to the virus.

“What I want is people to have closure,” said Jessica Bravo Banuelos. “Some weren’t able to have closure. I was lucky to be able to tell him that ‘I love you,’ because of a first responder at the hospital I was able to tell him that I loved him and hear him.”

Jessica lost her grandfather Arturo Wise due to COVID-19 complications.

She has been vocal about the heartbreak that comes with not only losing a family member, but not being able to be next to them during their last moments.

“It all started when my grandfather passed away. I just thought how can we recognize these fighters, because to me that’s what they are. Fighting for their lives every day, every minute. Our loved ones should be recognized as fighters so a memorial wall would be a great way to permanently recognize them.”

She reached out to city officials in hopes of making the wall a reality, soon enough Councilwoman Nelly Vielma answered her proposal.

Jessica says knowing that any type of remembrance structure would take time to start and build, Vielma suggested a temporary alternative.

“She said we could start with a virtual wall. I said that’s a great idea and I said I would help in any way possible.”

The City of Laredo has already set up the virtual Remembrance Wall.

So far Arturo Wise is the only picture on display but she urges others to take part and submit their loved ones' names and picture through the city’s website.

She says this recognition is the least we can do as a community to honor and to never forget those who are now gone.

Eventually the names of those featured on the virtual wall will be engraved on the COVID-19 farewell memorial garden at Jovita Idar’s El Progreso Park at a later date.

Jessica hopes if the virtual wall gains enough support and community submissions it will fast track the park display.

“I think our children in the future will be able to benefit from this and make a connection. Someway, somehow they are going to come to this wall and remember that a family member passed away. Or that they knew someone that passed from COVID-19.”

Below are the instructions from the city to submit a photo of a loved one:

Submit a photo of a loved one and share a message about them or for them in https://www.cityoflaredo.com/wall/ . Completed form and documents must be emailed to City Manager’s Office, attention to Jessica Leal at jleal@ci.laredo.tx.us. By filling out the forms and signing them, you are also give authorization to the City of Laredo to use the name of your family member honored to be engraved on the Covid-19 Farewell Memorial Garden at Jovita Idar’s El Progreso Park, on a later date to be announced. For more information, please call (956) 791-7309.

By filling out the forms and signing them, you are also giving authorization for you loved one’s names to eventually be engraved on the park display.

