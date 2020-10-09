Advertisement

City proclaims October as Mental Health Month

Maria Sanchez runs Border Region Behavioral Health Center and she says they serve over 6,000 clients in Webb County in just one year alone.
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo and Webb County officials joined by Border Region Behavioral Heath Center proclaimed October as Mental Health Month.

This is an effort to de-stigmatize the issue and encourage citizens to find help should they need it.

Maria Sanchez runs Border Region and she says they serve over 6,000 clients in Webb County in just one year alone.

In addition to all their usual services, they are launching a new one as Sanchez Shares.

“We also have a new program that we started yesterday, it’s called ‘Casa Amistad.' It’s a crisis stabilization unit where individuals that are in crisis can come and stay there for up to 14 days, so they can get stable. The important part about that is that they can stay within the community with the support of their families and friends.”

If you or anyone that you know needs help, feel free to visit the center at 1500 Pappas Street or call them at 794-3000.

You can also call their 24/7 hot line 1-800-643-1102.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Man accused of stealing FedEx delivery truck

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Authorities arrived on Santa Maria Avenue and arrested the suspect without incident.

Local

Mexican National sentenced to three years for smuggling cocaine

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
During the smuggling attempt, agents found 20 pounds of cocaine worth roughly $225,000.

Local

Mexican drug smuggler sentence to five years in prison

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
During the smuggling attempt, CBP officers found 55 pounds of meth and 10,000 pesos hidden within a car door frame.

Local

Laredo Police report an increase in car burglaries

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The Laredo Police Department say the best way to prevent being a victim of theft is by hiding all valuable items and making sure all doors are locked.

Latest News

Local

Border Patrol seizes 300 pounds of drugs during splash down

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Agents seized a load of marijuana from an SUV down by the river after a driver drove the vehicle into the Rio Grande.

Local

Laredo College to hold informational sessions on Homeland Security Studies program

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Laredo College is looking to provide free informational session to those who are interested in registering for one-semester or two semester certification.

Local

City to announce new BiblioTech facility in central Laredo

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The city is looking to break ground on a project that will provide community members with plenty of learning opportunities.

Local

Mexican National sentenced to three years for drug smuggling

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Agents say they found nearly 20 pounds of cocaine hidden in a secret compartment in a Ford Explorer

Local

Agents arrest MS-13 Gang member with extensive criminal history

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Records revealed that Andres Omar Quintanilla-Sanchez had a history of prior convictions including assault and robbery.

Weather

Five days of summer

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Although we saw a few days of cooler temperatures, it feels like we’ve been in summer mode for what feels like 500 days.