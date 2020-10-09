City proclaims October as Mental Health Month

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo and Webb County officials joined by Border Region Behavioral Heath Center proclaimed October as Mental Health Month.

This is an effort to de-stigmatize the issue and encourage citizens to find help should they need it.

Maria Sanchez runs Border Region and she says they serve over 6,000 clients in Webb County in just one year alone.

In addition to all their usual services, they are launching a new one as Sanchez Shares.

“We also have a new program that we started yesterday, it’s called ‘Casa Amistad.' It’s a crisis stabilization unit where individuals that are in crisis can come and stay there for up to 14 days, so they can get stable. The important part about that is that they can stay within the community with the support of their families and friends.”

If you or anyone that you know needs help, feel free to visit the center at 1500 Pappas Street or call them at 794-3000.

You can also call their 24/7 hot line 1-800-643-1102.

