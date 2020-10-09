City to announce new BiblioTech facility in central Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The city is looking to break ground on a project that will provide community members with plenty of learning opportunities.

On Friday morning, the Laredo Housing Authority will announce the groundbreaking of its third BiblioTech Digital Library location at the Ana Maria Lozano Housing Development located at 6500 Springfield Avenue.

Organizers say Laredo is the second city in the nation to implement a fully digital library.

BiblioTech offers a friendly environment where technology becomes a primary tool for education for kids as well as adults and with this day in age when everything is online, the need is essential.

The event will take place Friday morning at 10:30 a.m. over at the 6500 block of Springfield.

