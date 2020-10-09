Advertisement

Five days of summer

Expect a hot and humid weekend
Summer heat in the fall
Summer heat in the fall(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 5:51 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Although we saw a few days of cooler temperatures, it feels like we’ve been in summer mode for what feels like 500 days.

On Friday we’ll start off in the low 70s and see a high of about 93 degrees.

A lot of that humidity is coming in from the Gulf of Mexico where tropical storm Delta is wreaking havoc in places like Cancun, Mexico.

Now we are not going to see any chances of rain but we are going to get that humid air mass that will linger on well into the weekend.

On Saturday we’ll start off in the 70s and see a high of about 99 degrees or 100; of course, temperatures could feel much hotter than what’s expected.

Heading into Sunday we’ll see a cool night but we’ll get back to a high of about 101 degrees.

Then we’ll start Christopher Columbus Day in the 70s and see another warm day in the mid-90s.

As we progress into the second week of October, we will drop to the low 90s which still isn’t really fall weather, but it’s cooler than the 100s.

We thought we were going to see cooler temperatures the way we did in September but unfortunately, the temperatures are not changing with the season.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Cruel and unusual summer weather in October!

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 5:34 AM CDT
|
By Justin Reyes
Although we are officially in the fall season, those pesky summer temperatures won’t leave our area.

Weather

Blue October

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 5:32 AM CDT
|
By Justin Reyes
We’re having a blue October because we’re not see any fall-like temperatures.

Weather

Nothing but 90s all week!

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 5:28 AM CDT
|
By Justin Reyes
It’s time to bust out the Gameboys, pagers, and giga-pets because we are going to be stuck in the 90s for quite some time.

Weather

Warm October nights

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 5:37 AM CDT
|
By Justin Reyes
We might be in the middle of the fall season, but it's still going to feel like summer!

Latest News

Weather

Warm October days

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 5:41 AM CDT
|
By Justin Reyes
It’s the first weekend of October but we are still seeing summer-like conditions for some!

Weather

Feel that fresh fall feeling!

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 6:51 AM CDT
|
By Justin Reyes
It’s time to bust out the sweaters, cardigans and long-sleeves shirts because it’s going to be a cool morning!

Weather

The chill of an early fall

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 5:51 AM CDT
|
By Justin Reyes
With October just a couple of days away, we are looking to start the month with warm conditions during the day but cool at night.

Weather

If a cold wind starts to rise

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 5:28 AM CDT
|
By Justin Reyes
After a very hot and humid weekend, things will start to cool off for a bit!

Weather

Friday is forever!

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 5:34 AM CDT
|
By Justin Reyes
Expect one last heatwave hurrah before the start of October.

Weather

Summer shade in the fall

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 5:27 AM CDT
|
By Justin Reyes
It looks like we are going to have to deal with these warm and sunny conditions for a little while longer, at least until the end of September.