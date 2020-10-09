Five days of summer

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Although we saw a few days of cooler temperatures, it feels like we’ve been in summer mode for what feels like 500 days.

On Friday we’ll start off in the low 70s and see a high of about 93 degrees.

A lot of that humidity is coming in from the Gulf of Mexico where tropical storm Delta is wreaking havoc in places like Cancun, Mexico.

Now we are not going to see any chances of rain but we are going to get that humid air mass that will linger on well into the weekend.

On Saturday we’ll start off in the 70s and see a high of about 99 degrees or 100; of course, temperatures could feel much hotter than what’s expected.

Heading into Sunday we’ll see a cool night but we’ll get back to a high of about 101 degrees.

Then we’ll start Christopher Columbus Day in the 70s and see another warm day in the mid-90s.

As we progress into the second week of October, we will drop to the low 90s which still isn’t really fall weather, but it’s cooler than the 100s.

We thought we were going to see cooler temperatures the way we did in September but unfortunately, the temperatures are not changing with the season.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.