Laredo College to hold informational sessions on Homeland Security Studies program

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Laredo College is looking to provide free informational session to those who are interested in registering for one-semester or two semester certification.

Students who are interested in a career in Homeland Security will benefit greatly from the topics covered in the new program.

In order to apply for the program, students must attend an informational session regarding admissions and program requirements.

The sessions will be held a the Fort McIntosh Campus on October 15 at 9 a.m. 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the De la Garza Building Room 101.

All sessions will adhere to local health guidelines.

For more information you can call 956-721-5802.

