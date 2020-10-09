Laredo Police report an increase in car burglaries

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Local authorities are seeing an increase in car burglaries around town, that’s according to the Laredo Police Department’s Auto Theft Task Force.

Authorities say they have seen a steady increase in reported vehicle burglaries over the past month.

Many of the thefts reported happen to owners who leave their cars unlocked.

Just this past week alone, police say a total of 29 reports were filed.

Out of 19 cases, the victims left their vehicles unlocked.

Authorities say two handguns were reported in two separate cases and were taken from unlocked cars.

Police are asking the community to do their part to help reduce the amount of vehicle thefts by locking their cars and hiding all valuable items.

