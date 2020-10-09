Advertisement

Man accused of stealing FedEx delivery truck

Authorities arrived on Santa Maria Avenue and arrested the suspect without incident
20-year-old Carlos Contreras
20-year-old Carlos Contreras(Laredo Police Department)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A case of grand theft auto involving a FedEx truck lands one man behind bars.

Laredo Police arrested 20-year-old Carlos Contreras and charged him with theft of a motor vehicle.

The incident happened on Oct. 8, when officers received a call saying that a man had stolen a delivery truck near Hilltop Road and San Dario Avenue and was traveling on Santa Maria Avenue.

Officers responded and were able to locate the vehicle as well as the driver identified as Contreras.

The Laredo Police Department Auto Theft Task Force investigators responded to the scene and took over the case.

Contreras allegedly admitted to stealing the truck and then was taken to the Webb County Jail.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

