Mexican drug smuggler sentence to five years in prison

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A Mexican drug smuggler will spend nearly five years federal prison for transporting roughly 55 pounds of meth into the country.

Edgar Eliud Villarreal Munoz, 43, pleaded guilty on November fourth of last year to conspiracy of importing narcotics.

The incident happened on August 22 of last year when Munoz and his co-conspirator Pablo Xavier Castillo Jaramillo attempted to enter through the Juarez Lincoln Bridge in a Chevrolet Silverado hauling a utility trailer.

During inspection, agents found packages hidden within the door frame.

The packages contained 55 pounds of meth along with 10,000 pesos.

Munoz told agents that he was expecting to be paid $5,000 for transporting the drugs.

He will remain in custody pending a transfer to a U.S. prison facility.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.