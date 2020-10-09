Mexican National sentenced to three years for smuggling cocaine

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A 42-year-old Mexican National is sentenced to three years in prison for smuggling nearly 20 pounds of drugs into the country.

Omar Jaime Flores of Monterrey Mexico pleaded guilty back in December second of last year.

The incident happened on September 20th when Flores attempted to enter through the Gateway Americas Bridge in a 2003 Ford Explorer.

After an x-ray inspection, agents discovered $225,000 of cocaine inside a hidden compartment.

Flores ultimately admitted that he was trying to smuggle drugs into the U.S.

He will remain in custody pending a transfer of the U.S. Bureau of prisons facility.

