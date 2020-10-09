Advertisement

St. Augustine football team prepare for first game

Tuesday night, the team of 16 all gathered at the St. Augustine High School cafeteria with their parents and coaches to kick-off the first football season.
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - St. Augustine High School has started up a new football team and this week the Knights had a helmet ceremony before their first football game ever.

It’s an exciting time for coaches and athletes, but it can also be a concerning time for parents.

Tuesday night, the team of 16 all gathered at the St. Augustine High School cafeteria with their parents and coaches to kick-off the first football season.

History was in the making as athletes, parents, and coaches gather and pray before their first big game.

The team is excited to get out and put everything they have coached and learned out on the field.

For some, like Gerardo Hinojosa is his first time ever playing football.

He is happy to have this opportunity his senior year.

His main goal is to enjoy it with his teammates.

“I’m very excited I can’t wait till it starts, I just want to do my best.”

However, Gerardo’s mom is concerned.

“My biggest concern is like he said, this is the first year playing and I’m worried that he’ll get hurt and that they are tough, but I know coach will protect him and do what’s best for the team,” said Blanca Perez.

She is worried but hopes and prays everyone stays safe and healthy this season.

Blanca is happy her son gets to do something he enjoys during these tough time.

“I’m very proud of my son for being on the team, I wish the team the best and hope they win their first time ever of the season, and go Knights go!”

Head Coach Jerry Martinez is thankful for all the support from parents on the team and is excited to show them what he has coached their kids.

The Knights will battle Our Lady of the Hills in Kerrville Friday night at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

UISD announces Senior Week changes

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ashley Soriano
Virtual is the new norm, and that’s exactly how Senior Week will be for students at United ISD schools.

News

City pays tribute to COVID victims through Remembrance Wall

Updated: 2 hours ago
As several local families still mourn the loss of their loved one, KGNS shares how one project aims to honor and never forget those who lost the battle against the virus.

News

Local chair leaders discuss VP debate

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Barbara Campos
A plexiglass barrier could not stop the heat between both Vice President Mike Pence running mate Kamala Harris.

News

LISD tours ongoing construction projects

Updated: 4 hours ago
Some of these projects include a new multi-purpose building at Martin High School, a new instructional wing at Cigarroa High School, additional buildings at Nixon High School and renovations at Dovalina Elementary.

Latest News

Local

Laredo Police provide update on Gracie Espinoza case

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Laredo Police say various pieces of evidence are pending forensic results that may take up to several months to receive back from area crime labs.

Local

UISD breaks ground on Cuatro Vientos Middle School

Updated: 10 hours ago
Cuatro Vientos Middle School is a project that has been years in the making and was made possible thanks to the support of the community during the district’s 2013 bond election.

Local

Three injured in two-vehicle crash on Mines Road

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A two-vehicle collision in the Mines Road area sends three people to the hospital.

Local

Registration open for firefighter exam

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The window of opportunity to join the fire department is open, but time is running out!

Local

Nuevo Laredo confirms 2,369 positive cases of COVID-19

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Officials in our sister city of Nuevo Laredo are reporting another series of cases as well as a slew of deaths.

Local

SUV plows into south Laredo home; driver still at large

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Laredo Police are investigating an accident where a vehicle crashed into a south Laredo home.