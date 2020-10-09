St. Augustine football team prepare for first game

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - St. Augustine High School has started up a new football team and this week the Knights had a helmet ceremony before their first football game ever.

It’s an exciting time for coaches and athletes, but it can also be a concerning time for parents.

Tuesday night, the team of 16 all gathered at the St. Augustine High School cafeteria with their parents and coaches to kick-off the first football season.

History was in the making as athletes, parents, and coaches gather and pray before their first big game.

The team is excited to get out and put everything they have coached and learned out on the field.

For some, like Gerardo Hinojosa is his first time ever playing football.

He is happy to have this opportunity his senior year.

His main goal is to enjoy it with his teammates.

“I’m very excited I can’t wait till it starts, I just want to do my best.”

However, Gerardo’s mom is concerned.

“My biggest concern is like he said, this is the first year playing and I’m worried that he’ll get hurt and that they are tough, but I know coach will protect him and do what’s best for the team,” said Blanca Perez.

She is worried but hopes and prays everyone stays safe and healthy this season.

Blanca is happy her son gets to do something he enjoys during these tough time.

“I’m very proud of my son for being on the team, I wish the team the best and hope they win their first time ever of the season, and go Knights go!”

Head Coach Jerry Martinez is thankful for all the support from parents on the team and is excited to show them what he has coached their kids.

The Knights will battle Our Lady of the Hills in Kerrville Friday night at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.