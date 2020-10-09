UISD announces Senior Week changes

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s about that time, Senior Week activities are quickly approaching.

Although changes are being made at some high schools due to the COVID-19 pandemic, seniors will still be able to participate.

Virtual is the new norm, and that’s exactly how Senior Week will be for students at United ISD schools.

“It’s what the kids look forward to," said Mio Montoya, activities coordinator. "Their senior week, their homecoming week. These are major events, their senior year.”

Senior Week events for United South will be October 28th through the 30th.

During this week, seniors will decorate masks, senior crowns, and outfits just in time for Halloween.

Typically, they show off their creativity in person, but not this year.

“If you’ve ever been in a high school, it can be very packed in the hallways and cafeteria, the gym. So it could potentially be very scary if we were to have somebody with COVID and the exposure.”

Instead, students will take pictures and send it to the school electronically.

United South will announce closer to Senior Week more on how to participate.

As for homecoming festivities, the original plan was for winners for queen and king to be announced before the game, and only the winners would attend.

“We would love to have everybody there, but because we have so many clubs, so many organizations, that’s just going to have too many people out on the field and could pose a threat to our parents and students.”

But as of Thursday, a spokesperson for UISD said homecoming will be postponed to the spring.

For now, United South will continue with its other senior activities.

“It’s just just so tragic that it has to be this way, but the way I see it is at least we’re celebrating them one way or another and they get to have their special moments.”

As for prom, United South already has a venue secured, but they will continue to monitor the situation.

As for LISD high schools, the district told KGNS that it has not made any decisions yet that affect activities for the class of 2021.

A spokesperson for LISD said:

“The district will continue to follow all health authority guidelines and monitor the community’s safety before any decisions are made.”

