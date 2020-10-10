Hospitalization rate to decrease with new formula

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Change is coming to how Texas cities report their area’s hospitalization rate.

This change is expected to allow our area businesses to expand capacity, but some medical officials fear it will put local hospitals at a disadvantage.

For the last couple of days, the Webb County and Laredo hospitalization rate has lingered around the 20%.

The number could soon lower once a new state mandated formula is used.

“The current formula for is the total number of COVID-19 patients admitted as a percentage of the total hospital census,” said Richard Chamberlain. “The new formula is the total number of COVID-19 patients admitted as a percent of the total hospital capacity.”

Friday’s numbers report was a hospitalization rate of 21.5%.

If using the new formula and using Friday’s reported numbers, the hospitalization rate would be 12%.

By the percentage lowering, inevitably it will benefit Laredo businesses. That’s because the governor’s latest order allows additional businesses to open when the hospitalization rate falls under 15% for seven consecutive days.

“We do forecast a decrease in the hospitalization rate with this new formula being implemented next week.”

However, the Laredo Health Authority Doctor Victor Trevino believes this new formula could possibly put our local hospitals at a disadvantage when requesting state medical support.

According to the Laredo Emergency Management Coordinator and Fire Chief Guillermo Heard, the state has sent over 300 medical personnel to our area. Currently, 70 are placed at Doctors Hospital of Laredo, 194 at Laredo Medical Center, and 34 at Laredo Specialty.

A portion of the state staff from Doctors Hospital of Laredo has already been demobilized.

Trevino worries if state resources leave, getting them back could take longer if they need them in the future.

“When that comes about, we probably will not be prioritized. It will not be easy to get state support immediately. We are were hit with a crisis first and that was the first wave and we can’t expect a different result by doing the same thing we did the first time.”

The new formula goes into effect statewide on October 14th.

When asked about the possibility of other state medical support staff being demobilized, Heard says for that to happen the Webb County Emergency Management Coordinator Steve Landin, County Judge Tano Tijerina, Laredo Mayor Pete Saenz and himself must all agree.

As of now, Landin says the four will not push for any more state staff to leave.

However, Landin says it’s important as the county reopening hospitals should begin to rely less on the state.

“We cannot rely on the state completely to deal with our personal shortage issues. They need to hire the person now just like Doctors Hospital has done. I’ve been very blunt about it since day one and so has the judge.”

The new hospitalization formula must be implemented under Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order G-A 32.

