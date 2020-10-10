Advertisement

Local officials working on reopening the border

Both the mayor and the congressman say they are confident that the reopening will proceed as planned. The only way it wouldn’t is if the U.S. or Mexican presidents were to prevent it.
Reopening the border
By Ashley Soriano
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The U.S.-Mexico border has remained closed to non-essential travel since March, but as early as October 21st, that could change.

We are not too far from the holidays, a time when many Laredo and Nuevo Laredo families come together, crossing the border to shop and participate in festive activities.

This is known as paisano season.

With a closed border and restricted travel, that wouldn’t be possible. But as of October 21st, travel could resume once again.

“If a community feels confident under their health decisions, and they want to let Mexicanos in, then they will work with the DHS and work on a way that they can provide some screening outside the bridges," said Representative Henry Cuellar.

Congressman Cuellar says trade and commerce between Mexico and the U.S. bring in $19 billion per year.

He considers trade and shoppers to be essential, although under the border restrictions, they were considered non-essential.

Repairing the economy is a large reason why he and Laredo officials are working to reopen the borders.

The process will be community-based, meaning each city can determine whether they want to lift restrictions.

If they do, they will implement their own safety protocols in addition to Customs and Border Protection’s protocols.

“Every Mexicano that will come in will have in reality two screenings. One by CBP and their protocols and number two, depending what the city wants to do.”

This will only be a partial reopening, but Laredo Mayor Pete Saenz says his understanding is that all anyone wanting to cross, as long as it’s legal, can do so.

But when they do cross, mitigation protocols, such as temperature checks, questionnaires and possibly rapid testing, will be in place.

“If we want our businesses and bridges to continue to open and our economy to be uplifted, please do your part and take advantage of every preventive measure," said Saenz. "The flu vaccine is the primary tool we have.”

Reaching an agreement to reopen the U.S.-Mexico border to include non-essential travel was made possible through the collaboration of Mexican, U.S., and Laredo officials.

“I can’t speak for the White House," said Saenz. "You know how the white house right before election, you never know. They might not want to let Mexicanos come in. Unless something crazy happens, I feel that we will have, not a total lift, but a partial lifting depending on what every community decides to do according to the health experts and the CDC.”

Again, the date set for reopening the border is October 21st, unless it is extended again by the federal government.

