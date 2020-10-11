Advertisement

Resident asking for community's help locating stolen decoration

With the holidays comes several decoration displays; police say there are several things you can do to prevent becoming a victim of theft
By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Whether you are celebrating, Halloween, Thanksgiving, or Christmas, many usually like to get into the spirit by putting up decorations but one local is having a blue October after someone stole his inflatable.

What was supposed to be a fun and festive display for the kids has gone missing and now a local resident is asking for the community’s help in locating his property.

During the month of October, you might see plenty of monsters, skeletons, and in some cases, porch pirates!

Local resident Ignacio Rivera was getting into the season of the witch with his brand new inflatable pumpkin, but a grinch was looking to steal his Halloween.

Rivera says, “A subject came through the front door of the gate, took him quite a few minutes to open the door and he just unplugged it and took it. it’s just a problem that we have been having in this neighborhood.

He adds, "I woke up not even ten minutes after it happened. I saw that my inflatable wasn’t outside. So I CHECKED THE cameras and that’s when I saw him just grab and take it.”

Ignacio posted the picture of the item along with the surveillance video of the incident in hopes of getting it back but so far he’s had no luck.

Ignacio says there’s been a bunch of different crimes that go on throughout the neighborhood.

He says police are usually patrolling the area, but unfortunately, they weren’t able to catch the person this time.

With more holidays around the corner, police say there are several things to keep in mind to prevent this from happening to you.

Joe Baeza with the Laredo Police Department says, "What we recommend is that if people put their names and addresses on them, it’s very difficult to remove. If they try to pedal this stuff off to legitimate people, they’ll be like wait a minute, this belongs to this person. There’s an easier traceback in case anybody does especially law enforcement comes across them.”

Baeza also recommends placing surveillance cameras in the direction of the decorations and to move it closer to your home.

He adds, “The inflatable lawn decoration has come down in price they’re not as expensive anymore but you are ruining somebody’s effort in being in the spirit of the holiday and to decorate their home.”

Although Ignacio is saddened by the mishap, he is still hoping to get the community in the Halloween spirit.

Ignacio, “I hope the individual is watching it that took it, that he comes back. I don’t know why he took I’m just hoping he brings it back so I can be able to put it back for the kid’s in the community.”

In the meantime, Ignacio is just looking to have his property returned and hopes that this doesn’t happen to other residents.

