Border Patrol finds 100 undocumented immigrants in trailer

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol find 100 people inside a trailer.

On Wednesday, the agency says during an inspection, a K-9 officer alerted agents of something inside the trailer.

During the second inspection they found 100 people hidden inside.

All were medically screened and did not need any further medical attention.

Both the tractor and trailer were reported as being stolen and were recovered by the Webb County Sheriff’s Office.

