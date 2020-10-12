CBP officers seize over two million dollars worth of drugs
Officers seized cocaine, heroin and meth during two separate enforcement actions
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Over two million dollars' worth of drugs were found at several Laredo port of entries.
According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the incidents happened at the Colombia and Juarez-Lincoln Bridge last week.
The first happened on Tuesday when agents found over 20 pounds of cocaine inside a truck at the Colombia Bridge.
The second happened the following day when agents found over two pounds of heroin and over 90 pounds of meth inside a vehicle at bridge one.
Both individuals driving the vehicles were U.S. Citizens.
