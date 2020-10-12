CBP officers seize over two million dollars worth of drugs

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Over two million dollars' worth of drugs were found at several Laredo port of entries.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the incidents happened at the Colombia and Juarez-Lincoln Bridge last week.

The first happened on Tuesday when agents found over 20 pounds of cocaine inside a truck at the Colombia Bridge.

The second happened the following day when agents found over two pounds of heroin and over 90 pounds of meth inside a vehicle at bridge one.

Both individuals driving the vehicles were U.S. Citizens.

