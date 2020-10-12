City and county to be closed for Columbus Day

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Several city and county offices will be closed in observance of the holiday

Due to Founders' Day, all City of Laredo Administrative Offices will be closed.

All city offices will resume normal operating hours on Tuesday starting at eight in the morning; however, there will be regular trash pickup.

The city landfill will also be open regular hours from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., weather permitting.

Webb County Administrative Offices will also be closed today and reopen on Tuesday.

All emergency services will remain available.

