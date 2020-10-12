Advertisement

City and county to be closed for Columbus Day

All City of Laredo and Webb County offices will re-open on Tuesday, October 13th
The recognition of Columbus Day has changed over the years across the country. (MGN Image)
The recognition of Columbus Day has changed over the years across the country. (MGN Image)(WDTV)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 7:30 AM CDT
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Several city and county offices will be closed in observance of the holiday

Due to Founders' Day, all City of Laredo Administrative Offices will be closed.

All city offices will resume normal operating hours on Tuesday starting at eight in the morning; however, there will be regular trash pickup.

The city landfill will also be open regular hours from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., weather permitting.

Webb County Administrative Offices will also be closed today and reopen on Tuesday.

All emergency services will remain available.

