Construction project to cause road closures near McPherson and Hillside

Drivers are being asked to seek alternate routes to get to their destination
By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 4:55 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A road construction project may affect your morning commute for the next couple of days.

Starting on Monday, the city will be working on a pavement improvement project at the intersection of McPherson Road and E Hillside from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

During this time, the road will be closed to the public until Wednesday.

Drivers are being asked to seek alternate routes to get to their destination.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

