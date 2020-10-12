Construction project to cause road closures near McPherson and Hillside

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A road construction project may affect your morning commute for the next couple of days.

Starting on Monday, the city will be working on a pavement improvement project at the intersection of McPherson Road and E Hillside from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

During this time, the road will be closed to the public until Wednesday.

Drivers are being asked to seek alternate routes to get to their destination.

